This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Want to have a spookier Halloween than usual? You can, because this Halloween there will be a rare occurrence of a blue moon. Full moons are not rare. One happens every month, but not since 2001 has there been a blue moon on Halloween night. Published reports cited Farmers’ Almanac as explaining, “A full moon […]