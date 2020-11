This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An emergency preparedness expo is happening Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Alamo ball field in town. Certain booths will be hands-on for gardening, pruning and mask sewing. A flier for the Expo will be distributed next week in all churches, businesses open to public and post offices. The expo is […]