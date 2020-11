This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The fall festival in Panaca was held Oct. 24, and it gave the children a chance to participate in some regular October traditions. Behind the scenes, many parents, teachers and administrators had done everything within their power to make sure the event went on without a hitch, and the result was a spectacularly spooky festival. […]