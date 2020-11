This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I am almost graduated from college and I have met the man of my dreams. He is everything I’ve ever hoped for in a partner and I was so excited to introduce him to my parents whom I also adore. I was shocked to find them hostile towards him at best. I finally […]