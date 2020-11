This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Kids enjoyed Halloween activities on schedule, albeit with some modifications this year. In Caliente, a “trunk-or-treat” was held on Clover Street, starting with a busload of ghoulish figures entering the town. As the evening wore on, the city was invaded by cheerleaders, a miniature fireman, witches and more. Along the street, residents rushed to fill […]