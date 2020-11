This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Oct. 28, in Cedar City, commissioner Mike Bleak presented Caliente resident Jack Horner with a plaque of appreciation for his over 20 years of dedicated service to Iron County, UT. Horner and his wife Vicki own property in Hamlin Valley. Bleak said the service Horner provides to people has been “a monumental task.” Mary […]