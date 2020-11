This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, I introduced my boyfriend to my family a year ago and he fit in so well and everything went so smoothly I couldn’t have hoped for a better introduction! Then…….my dad found out he is a Republican. I am not political myself but my family are staunch Democrats and have been for generations. […]