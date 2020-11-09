Former county resident among those being honored in Veterans Day memorial

A memorial service is being held in Boulder City to honor veterans, including former county resident Lenard Olinghouse.

Olinghouse retired from the Navy in 1984 after serving for 20 years as a Submariner. He passed away in early 2019.

On Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Base 51 will hold a Tolling of the Boats Ceremony at the VA Cemetery Submarine Memorial.

A zoom link is available for anyone interested in viewing the ceremony virtually. For more information, contact Linda Rollins at (775) 962-1304.