Made in Nevada launches new e-commerce website

RENO – A new e-commerce site, Shop Made in Nevada, provides businesses from across the Silver State with a website dedicated to facilitating the sale of Nevada-made products.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, small- and medium-sized businesses in Nevada have struggled to reach consumers, threatening the livelihoods of many Nevadans. Shop Made in Nevada aims to bridge the gap between Nevada makers, artisans, manufacturers and their customers.

“It’s imperative that we give local consumers an option to support Nevada businesses online,” Winnie Dowling, deputy director of the Nevada Small Business Development Center, said. “Nevada businesses must band together virtually, to help keep all of our local businesses operational during this trying time, and into the future. Providing this platform free of charge to our Made in Nevada members is one way the Nevada Small Business Development Center is helping businesses to continue their operations. This platform provides a safe way for the community to support local businesses from the comfort of their own homes, and choose curbside pickup, shipping or even local delivery if offered by the business.”

The Made in Nevada program has supported Nevada businesses for more than 25 years. In 2015, the Nevada Small Business Development Center took ownership of the statewide marketing cooperative, partnering with Shop Where I Live, an Iowa-based company that has seen great success with similar small business e-commerce initiatives. Interested Nevada businesses can sign up for a free Made in Nevada membership at madeinnevada.org, or email info@madeinnevada.org for more information.