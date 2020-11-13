Culbert Means Stirling, age 85, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his home in Alamo, Nevada of natural causes. He was born August 11, 1935 in Hurricane, Utah, the youngest child of David and Annie Ethel Isom Stirling. Culbert grew up in Leeds, Utah and loved the adventure of growing up in the country. He liked to talk about his childhood adventures of working in the orchard, playing in the canal, getting into mischief and harvesting Sorghum. Culbert served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sydney, Australia. Upon his return he met and courted the love of his life, Sharon Leah Branham who he married October 27 1962 in the St. George LDS Temple. She preceded him in death on August 18, 2005.

Culbert and Sharon moved to North Las Vegas Nevada where Culbert worked in the trucking industry, first for Kelly pipe, later Milne truck lines and he retired as a driver for the Nevada Test Site. He was proud of his membership in the Teamsters 631 Union.

Culbert was an active member of the North Las Vegas 7th/Civic Center Ward where he served in various callings. He loved working with the young men in scouting and also served as a ward clerk and bishop’s counselor. He was known for his willingness to do whatever the Lord needed including in his later years, going every night to make sure the Civic Center chapel was safe and secure.

Culbert was most proud of his family. He would always say that he was the richest man in the world because of my family. He and Sharon raised three sons and three daughters, Saundra Lyn, Michelle, Ross, Shane, Trent and Ethelyn. He was very proud of the fact that all of his sons served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and all six of his children married in the temple. Culbert loved taking his family camping, gardening, and tinkering with various equipment and projects. He was well known in his neighborhood and often found time to serve others and swap stories with his many neighborhood friends. He is remembered as a great father, grandfather, husband and neighbor.

In his later years he moved to Alamo, Nevada. A short time later he met Merlene who brought new meaning to his life. On May 14, 2013 he married Merlene Anne Neal who was a great companion, support and comfort to Culbert in his later years. They loved attending the temple together and loved the small town atmosphere. They attended the important events in the lives of their children and grandchildren and provided financial support for their missions.

Survivors include his wife, Merlene; three sons and three daughters: Saundra Lyn (Mark) Harris of Alpine, UT; Michelle (John) Hulme of Meridian, ID; Ross (Lynette) Stirling of Alamo, NV; Shane (Lisa) Stirling of Hurricane, UT; Trent (Wendy) Stirling of N. Las Vegas, NV; Ethelyn (Daniel) Campos of Kearns, UT; 26 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and Merlene’s ten children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Leslie and Merrill and five sisters, Charlene, Florence, Katherine, Ilene and Elaine.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. (PST) at the Alamo LDS Chapel. Visitation will be from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Leeds City Cemetery, Leeds, Utah at 4 p.m. (MST). Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com