George Dennis Larounis Jr. was born November 11, 1941 (Veterans Day) in Springfield, Massachusetts to George Sr. and Ann (Diaduk). He was an only child

Dennis had a very interesting, exciting and adventurous life starting with: His days in a fraternity at Northern Arizona University; then on to joining the United States Marine Corps where he was a machine gunner, winning a medal for marksmanship.

He then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada and went into the Gaming Business. Las Vegas was a lot smaller in those days and there weren’t a lot of regulations and laws. It was all about “who you knew”, and Dennis knew all the “right ones.”

Then a friend asked him to manage a bar he owned. His friend and future wife Cherry, was the main bartender. They had been friends for years before that; but after working together, they fell madly in love and became soulmates for life!

Dennis had a dream; and that was to move to Lincoln Co. and rent boats at Eagle Valley Reservoir. Then he saw another opportunity that hardly anyone was doing and that was selling cords of firewood. Both businesses were a success and Dennis sold and delivered wood all over the State of Nevada, and some in Utah as well. Dennis was a hardworking man, helping a variety of people.

He died peacefully with his wife and family at his side. “Until we meet again.”

A service celebrating Dennis’s life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Panaca, Nevada. Online condolences can be made at www.snmorturary.com