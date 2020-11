This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Former Lincoln County District Attorney, the late Roscoe Wilkes of Pioche, was a World War II veteran. Many Lincoln County men, and some women, have served in the U.S. military and have stories. Roscoe Wilkes (1918-2013) had a particularly interesting one. He was once a prisoner of war in Romania. He relates in his book, […]