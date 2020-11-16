Loving Care Animal Society receives grant from Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation

Loving Care Animal Society (LCAS) announced it received a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. Being awarded this funding is opening many opportunities for the pet community of Lincoln County in regards to veterinarian care. The clinic now has the ability to greatly expand services, with a fully operating surgical room and an adequate post- and pre-op room for current and future patients.

“On behalf of all of us at the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, we wish Loving Care Animal Society the best of success in its important work,” says Jerleen Bryant, the foundation’s president.

“LCAS is extremely grateful for this funding and look forward to the care it will bring to our community,” says Brittni Almaraz, director of operations at Loving Care Animal Society. “#communitycreatingcompassion.”

This funding will be used to continue growing and developing Loving Care’s services and facilities. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:

– Medical supplies

– Clinic remodeling

– Clinic operation costs

LCAS has been able to accomplish more than they ever thought possible, starting with fixing cats from their own pockets, to establishing a successful thrift store with all proceeds going back into the community animals, to opening an animal wellness clinic providing necessary services to a community that had to travel over 80 miles for care in the past.

“Loving Care is making history in Lincoln County and plans on continuing for many years to come,” the organization said in a statement.

The non-profit’s mission is “To assist in the wellness and care of Lincoln County dogs and cats. Through community partnerships, we are putting our resources to work providing for medical needs and finding loving homes.”