This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This past month, a group of Lincoln County residents gathered together with their families to help raise money for breast cancer research. This was done not only in memory of individuals who have previously suffered from the disease, but as a way to help support others who are currently afflicted. The cancer walk is a […]