Nevada Public Health Training Center raising money for COVID Relief Fund

#COVIDCrew delivers supplies to families in need

RENO – The Nevada Public Health Training Center’s #COVIDCrew has been delivering food, books and other supplies to families in isolation due to COVID since August. As the year comes to a close, funding is in jeopardy for the food delivery system. To address this need in the community, #COVIDCrew, part of the training center with the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Community Health Sciences, is launching its websites EffingCOVID.org and PcheCOVID.org. People can now pre-order the trademarked face coverings for $14.95, plus shipping, and proceeds go to a COVID Relief Fund to continue to help families safely isolate in their home. The websites also contain valuable public health information, including a section on myths related to COVID-19.

“Many families are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID,” Diana Sande, communications manager for #COVIDCrew, said. “They can’t afford to buy food and do not have someone who can bring them supplies. When families have the resources needed to safely isolate, this helps stop the spread.”

One of the objectives of the training center is to lower the number of cases in Washoe County. Through a collaboration with Hospitality Industry Partnerships (HIP), #COVIDCrew will buy the groceries for families from locally owned businesses and deliver them to private residences.

The Nevada Public Health Training Center has also partnered with Delivering with Dignity, a nonprofit partner to identify individuals who need the program’s services. They have delivered more than 40,000 meals statewide. The center has also partnered with Spread the Word Nevada to bring books to children while in isolation.

Donate to the COVID Relief Fund today, and follow the #COVIDCrew in English on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and in Spanish on Facebook and Instagram. Questions can be directed to Diana Sande at dsande@unr.edu.