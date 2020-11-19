Denis Alan Kellog

Denis Alan Kellogg was born on 1 February 1934 in the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY to Barbara Olive (Havlen) and Alan Roy Kellogg of Erin, NY. He grew up as an only child, helping his father run the family farm in Rock Stream, NY. He graduated from Elmira Southside High School in 1952. Denis joined the United States Marine Corps in 1953 and was sent to Korea. In 1958 he joined the US Air Force, receiving his commission in 1961, and served as an Air Force Radar Officer for the Strategic Air Command. Later, he joined the Army National guard from where he retired in February 1994. He was a Korean War Veteran and his Military Career spanned 41 years. Denis liked to travel, besides Korea, he had visited Japan, lived in 17 different states in the US, and traveled to all the rest. He’d also lived in 5 different states in Mexico and traveled through most of the other Mexican states but was never able to learn the language. Denis passed away suddenly on Thursday 5 November 2020 at his home in Alamo, NV where he has lived for the past twenty years. He was 86. Although divorced, his wife Sandra preceded him in death in May of 1995. He is survived by his five children Alan, Timothy, Dale, Kimberly, and Mark; his 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, 20 November at the Alamo cemetery, Lincoln County, NV.