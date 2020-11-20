Bonnie Pulley Schofield

On July 30. 1940 an angel came to earth. Born to Carl James Pulley and Margaret Rohde Pulley, they named their first daughter, Bonnie Ellen. She was born in Caliente, NV where her parents lived and worked. They ran the Blue Front Mercantile on Caliente’s main street. Three more sisters. Janet, Sally, Carla, and little brother Carl James Pulley Jr. joined their family in the years that followed. Bonnie’s older brother Patrick made an even half dozen. Their home was full of noise, fun and laughter. Bonnie grew up and attended both grade school and high school in Caliente. It was also here, in Caliente, that her husband Jay, first noticed her walking down the street. When he saw her, he said to his friends with him, “There is the girl I am going to marry.” And he did.

Bonnie married William Jay Schofield on June 8, 1957. They settled in Las Vegas, NV and raised their young family there. They had four children; Julie, William Jay Jr (Bill), Karen and Robert. In 1970, they moved to Pahranagat Valley in Nevada where Jay’s family lived and where he grew up. They lived at Ash Springs for two years while they ran the gas station and garage. Later, they moved to the Schofield family ranch. This was the place where they would make their forever home. They moved into the rock house Jay’s parents built. It was a unique place that also held a small post office in one room. Jay’s mother, Helen, worked there and served as the postmaster for Hiko, NV. In 1973, after 30 years of service, Helen retired. Bonnie had served as her replacement in the post office for a year and when Helen retired, Bonnie was delighted to get the job. For the next 33 years, Bonnie served as the postmistress of Hiko. She loved her job and the unique opportunity it gave her to operate it from her home. But most of all, she enjoyed visiting with her customers. The Hiko post office was a gathering place where the nearby ranching families came to collect their mail and chat. Her ready smile and warm personality made her the perfect person for this job. Her position as postmistress also gave her the opportunity to travel the United States with Jay. She served as a state officer in the postmasters’ association for many years and was actively involved in the organization. She made many friends throughout the state and would often stop at the post offices to say hello as she and Jay traveled throughout Nevada. Bonnie loved being a postmaster and served faithfully for 33 years until health issues required her to retire in 2006.

Bonnie had a smile that could light up the room. She was a wonderful listener and was always available for anyone that needed to pour out their heart. Her hugs meant love and acceptance as you were enveloped in her arms and her signature Tabu perfume. She was a devoted wife, married to her eternal sweetheart for 63 years. She was a loving mother to her own four children and to nieces, nephews and her children’s friends that needed a home. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed canning, gardening, and working in her yard. Bonnie lived a life devoted to serving others. She was involved in many community projects and served in numerous callings as an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved to visit her children and grandchildren and would travel for hours to support them in their school activities. She was the best grandmother in the world! She was never happier than when she had a grandchild in her home or on her lap. She and Jay were blessed with 17 grandchildren and 3 more step grandchildren that they also considered their own. They have 54 great grandchildren.

Bonnie lived a life devoted to her family, to serving God and her community. She was loved by all that knew her. She was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully on Nov. 10, 2020, in her home in Hiko, NV. “She left her mark on this earth and all eternity will know that she was here.”

A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Schofield Cemetery, Hiko, NV.