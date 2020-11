This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Cheyenne Romans of Pioche has been very busy the past few months. Ever since she entered the Army National Guard, Romans has been sent from one front to another. Rather uniquely, the enemies she has helped guard the nation against include both fires and the coronavirus. Cheyenne enlisted in the Guard April 12, 2020, which […]