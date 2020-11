This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County High School students held their prom Nov. 14. Alexis Long said, “Prom this year turned out really great. Our theme was ‘rustic romance,’ and I think we did a really good job of portraying that at the dance. We had a lot of people show and had a great time. There was a […]