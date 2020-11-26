Be thankful for people

The Apostle Paul wrote, “I thank my God whenever I remember you.” (Philippians 1:3)

Thanksgiving season is here…not only this week and next, but spread out over the remainder of the holiday season.

Pastors and speakers in church during this time will talk about the need for Christ followers to be thankful for many things. So rise above the current difficult times we are all experiencing and resist the temptation to see the holiday season as just another opportunity to be self-focused and self-indulgent. Well, maybe allow yourself a little bit of chocolate now and then.

Thanksgiving isn’t just about eating to the brink of explosion, shopping to the brink of bankruptcy or binge watching TV.

Thanksgiving for the person who loves God can be so much more.

Don’t allow yourself to be completely focused on THINGS, i.e., food, finances, the house, the car, clothes and so on. Important? Indeed, and there is nothing wrong with those. However, we are missing the boat on giving thanks for the biggest blessings God has given us…PEOPLE.

Consider how empty, purposeless and meaningless our lives would be without relationships. Relationships shape who we are and who we are becoming. Without exception, you have been influenced, either positively or negatively, by someone else, past or present.

Take a few minutes for reflection. Thank God for the relationships in your life.

An old song by Bing Crosby in the 1940s said, “Accentuate the positive. Eliminate the negative. Don’t mess with Mr. In- Between.”

Wise advice. Think about it. You just might find some real treasures.

Happy Thanksgiving.