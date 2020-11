This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Board discusses concerns over state election procedures Election day in Lincoln County went quite well according to county clerk Lisa Lloyd. But with the processing of large numbers of mail-in ballots in Clark County, delaying the reporting of election results, Lincoln County Commissioners expressed that voting reform needs to be addressed in Nevada at both […]