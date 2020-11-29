Cheryl Ann Kozacki, age 71, passed away on November 1, 2020 at her home in Panaca, Nevada. She was born December 25, 1948 in Pasadena, California to Wolfram II Schmedding and Gwendolyn Schmedding.

She loved showing dogs and was passionate about horses, becoming quite the equestrian. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Cheryl is survived by her only child, Lindsay Schmidt (Bunker) and her husband Ken Schmidt. Her grandchildren McKenzie Cowan, Natalee Schmidt, Paxton Schmidt, and Oaklee Schmidt. Her great grandson Raymond Cowan. Her brother Wolfram III Schmedding and his wife Eunice Schmedding and their family.In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/.