This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There are many different volunteer groups around the county and the country that could use an extra set of helping hands, but between the quarantine and the isolated nature of Lincoln County, it can be hard to know exactly where to find specific opportunities to exercise charity. That’s where organizations like Just Serve Lincoln County […]