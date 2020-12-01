Office of Traffic Saftey gives Sheriff’s Office grant for new Lidar units

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety has agreed to help fund the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with two new and improved Lidar units to help combat the speed issues in Lincoln County.

This grant has allowed the Sheriff’s Office to purchase two Stalker XLR handheld Lidar devices that can accurately detect a vehicle’s speed in a cluster of vehicles. In return, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will participate in five speed events in the 2021 year. Most county deputies have already been trained on these new devices, but due to the price, they have not been able to purchase them. These devices will also assist deputies in their participation of the Joining Forces program throughout the State of Nevada. Each device can cost upwards of $3,500. The Sheriff’s Office’s goal has always been to strive for zero fatalities on local roadways and this is another tool to help achieve that.