Ronald Carl Foremaster, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020 in Alamo, NV. Ron was born on January 11, 1951 to Robert Carl Foremaster and Helen Truman in Las Vegas, NV.

Ron graduated from Pahranagat Valley High School, Alamo, NV, in 1969. He enjoyed playing basketball during high school and spent some time at college at SUU in Cedar City, Utah. Ron tragically lost his dad at the age of 19 and returned to Alamo to help run the family business, The Alko Café.

Ron married Sandra Tidwell on April 21 st , 1973. Together they had 2 children, Robin and Bobby. His 2nd marriage was to Susan Crofford and together they had a daughter, Alexandria Foremaster. They were later divorced and he was never remarried.

Ron spent his adulthood working in the casino industry in Las Vegas. The majority of those years he spent at Caesar’s Palace. He would often be found working holidays to give others a chance to be home with their young children.

Ron was an avid sports fan, specifically of the SF Giants, and a lover of music.

He is survived by his mother Helen Davis, sister Kathy Taylor, daughter Robin Egbert (Aaron), son Robert Foremaster (Brooke) and daughter Alexandria Foremaster; 4 grandkids – Alyson Maxwell, Abby Egbert, Alivia Egbert and Leyton Foremaster; 1 great-granddaughter – Taylee Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Carl Foremaster and brother, Doug Foremaster.

Graveside services will be held December 5th at 11:00am at the Richardville Cemetery in Alamo, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary.

We will miss our dad and grandpa.