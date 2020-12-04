Ways to support Fiatoa family

The Fiatoa family of Alamo just lost their husband/father, Lau Fiatoa, due to COVID-19. There are several ways to donate to the family to help them during this very difficult time. A GoFundMe has been created at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lau-aid. There is also a donation account at Pahranagat Valley Federal Credit Union. The credit union can be reached at (775) 725-3586. Or donations can be sent directly to Laci Fiatoa via Venmo.

Great Basin Foods also announced that an account has been created for the Fiatoas at the store. Anyone who would like to contribute to help with the family’s groceries can contact Liz or Kyna at (775) 725-3341.