Toys for Tots donation deadline coming up

The deadline for donating to Toys for Tots is December 17th. If you would like to participate in this amazing program, you may donate a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy at one of the donation boxes located at Great Basin Foods, Desert Salon & Boutique, Pahranagat Valley High School, Pahranagat Valley Elementary School, or The Little A’Le’Inn. Due to current health concerns, if you would like to drop off at PVHS or PVES, please send the toy with your student as we are limiting the number of people that enter the schools.