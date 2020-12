The Funeral service for Lau Fiatoa will be limited to family and close friends and will be held on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. The service will be broadcast at http://alamoward.com/broadcast. Following the service, around 12:15 p.m., community members are invited to line Broadway Street and Main Street in Alamo as the funeral procession makes its way to the cemetery. Those lining the streets are also invited to fly both American and American Samoa flags in his honor.