Letter: Thanks for making 100th birthday special

What a happy day it was celebrating my 100th Birthday on November 23, 2020. Thank you to

all who helped make my day special! The wonderful people who paraded by in their cars, the Caliente Elementary children who walked in the parade and held signs, Santa and the Grinch, the firetruck, the balloons, the gifts, the flowers and the many businesses who sent gifts. I received well over 300 wonderful birthday cards! A special thank you to Jerralyn Smith, Activities Director for the planning, and Loretta Sonnenberg, Dietary Manager for the beautiful cake! Thank You ALL for the wonderful memories.

Bernie Beane