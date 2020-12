This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Caramel apples made by Shawn Frehner are a somewhat rare and very delicious local treat. They’re rare because Frehner has taken a bit of a break from making them the past few years, and they’re delicious because of the care and love that goes into each caramel-drenched apple. However, over the past week or so, […]