Nevada among states on drug overdose red alert

The National Drug Help Line has placed 28 states on red alert for increased risk of death from overdose and other drugs. Western states placed on the red flag list include Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah. This alert includes information on studies on COVID-19 and addiction, recommendations from the American Medical Association, recommendations for harm reduction organizations, and opioid abuse and COVID risks.

The Drug Helpline cited a number of factors contributing to the risk overdose fatalities include reduced access to treatment programs, including emergency departments, lost health care capacities due to staff falling sick, increased social and economic stress, and increased risk of suicide, particularly in individuals addicted to opioids.

Entering the holiday season, the Nevada OD2A Program wants to make the community aware of this heightened risk designation share resources in Nevada.

Nevada Opioid Response Website Naloxone Finder

Crisis Support Services of Nevada:

https://cssnv.org/

Call: 1-800-273-8255

Text: CARE to 839863

NAMI Peer Support Warm Line

775-241-4212

Treatment Connections – Treatment Finde – National Drug Helpline

1-844-289-0879