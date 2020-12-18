Devora “Debbie” Bingham Smallwood passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on December 12, 2020. She was born on July 31, 1952, in Caliente, NV. She was the youngest daughter of Elmer Jacob Bingham and Blanche Adalee Holaway Bingham. Debbie grew up in North Las Vegas, NV, where she made many fond memories with her friends and the neighborhood families. She attended both Rancho and Vo Tech High School and was a part of the third graduating class at Vo Tech. She then attended Southern Utah University for two years before returning to Las Vegas to help her parents.

During Debbie’s senior year of high school, her parents moved to Alamo, but she stayed in Las Vegas to finish high school. On one of her weekend visits, she laid her eyes on her soon to be sweetheart, David Thomas Smallwood. She took one look at him and proclaimed to her friend, “Look at that curly hair! I don’t know who that boy is but, he is the man I am going to marry.” She followed David around long enough for him to fall in love with her. They were married on May 4, 1974 in Las Vegas, NV, then later sealed for time and all eternity on April 4, 1977, in the St. George, UT LDS Temple.

David and Debbie were blessed with five children and settled in their favorite town, Alamo, NV, to raise their family. She loved being involved in the community and was often found volunteering for the PTA, little league, church, and the schools in town. She also spent her time sewing, cheering on Panther Athletics, making flower arrangements and wedding cakes, and working at the library.

She and David owned and ran Pop’s Alley Pizza Shack when their kids were young. While she worked day and night at the Shack, her children enjoyed eating the profits made by way of pizza, fresh lime squeeze milkshakes, and sour patch kids that were sold at the restaurant.

After a few years, David and her decided to close the Shack to spend more time with their children. Soon after, Debbie was asked to work at the high school, which started her decade’s long career at Pahranagat Valley High School. She loved working with the teenagers and influenced many students through her work. She especially loved when people stopped by to visit with her at her desk, and found so much fulfillment in her job. She retired in 2010 to continue her most favorite job full-time, being a grandma.

Debbie was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her whole life and had an amazing testimony of the Gospel and the Plan of Salvation. She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, David Smallwood, and their five children: Heather Smallwood of Las Vegas, NV, Amber (Nick) Pearson of Alamo, NV, Staci Smallwood of Las Vegas, NV, Dale Skyler Smallwood (Brittany) of Alamo, NV, and Danielle James of Elko, NV; two brothers, Gary (Glennis) Bingham of Orem, UT, Jay (Fran) Bingham of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law, Kevin Smallwood of Alamo, NV; and 13 adorable grandkids. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Elmer and Blanche Bingham; mother-in-law and father-in-law David Lee and Marguerite Smallwood; father-in-law, Herb Lopshire; sisters, Lavina Bingham, Shirlene Bingham; sister and brother-in-law, Glade and Lawana Lamoreaux; brother-in-law, Dale Smallwood; sister-in-law, Lynn Grigg; and nephew, Darren Lamoreaux. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Pearson Residence, located at 90 Stewart St, Alamo, NV, 89001. The Viewing will be at 12:00 PM, followed by the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. The Graveside Service will be immediately following at the Alamo Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend in person or view online at alamoward.com/broadcast.