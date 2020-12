This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Victory Life Church will be holding a community event, celebrating the birth and life of Jesus Christ with the comical “Something Like a Christmas Play,” written by Morton Benning. Benning, an Australian native, has expressed his excitement about Victory Life using his work. The play is being put on by the fellowship’s youth group, with […]