Catarina (Rena) Settember, age 91, passed away at her Panaca residence on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Rena was born on August 18, 1929 in Upland, California to Lorenzo and Rosa Pertusati and had one sister, Mary.

She married Anthony Settember in the 1950’s and later divorced: they had no children.

After working in Southern California as an office manager and secretary for several businesses she retired, traveling throughout the west in her motorhome with her trusty dog as co-pilot.

She finally settled in Caliente and then Panaca, living in Lincoln County for over 40 years. She is survived by one nephew and his family.

At her request there will be no services.