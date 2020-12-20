Community Information and Resources

Info Sessions on Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for Opioid Use Disorder

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss Medication- Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Sessions are available Dec. 14 and 28 in Alamo and Panaca. Alamo’s sessions will be held at the Lincoln County Annex from 9 until 11 a.m. Panaca’s sessions will be held at the Panaca Town Center from 1 until 3 p.m. For questions, call Chelsi Cheatom at (866) 687-2879.

Naloxone Training

Naloxone is a medication used to reverse an opioid overdose. Online Naloxone trainings continue to be offered. If interested in being trained, contact Hayley Gloeckner at hayley@nyecc.org or (775) 962-1087.

Medicare Questions

While the open enrollment period for Medicare has passed, those with Medicare questions can call Matteline Becker at (775) 727-9970 ext 302.

Various Programs and Services Available Through NyECC

The NyE Communities Coalition provides a variety of programs benefiting Lincoln County. Learn more at https://nyecc.org. General questions can be directed to Albert Bass at (775) 727-9970 or albert@nyecc.org.

Veterans Services

Veterans advocate Linda Rollins is available to help veterans connect with services and benefits they are entitled to. Contact Rollins at (775) 962-1304.

Consider these Service Opportunities Just in Time for Christmas

JustServe.org is a website where the volunteer needs of organizations may be posted, and volunteers may search for places to serve in the community, providing opportunities to help those in need.

Amber Pike, a local representative for the program, noted one service project this season is focusing on those in long-term care facilities.

Pike spoke with Jerralyn Smith, the activities director of the long-term care facility at Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente, and they came up with the idea that Lincoln County residents could make a short video of an individual or group singing a Christmas song, wishing the residents a Merry Christmas, reading a poem, etc. Or it could be an adult or child playing an instrument, a family singing or a church choir. Those videos can be sent to Smith at Grover C. Dils, and she can show them to the long-term residents on her tablet.

Smith can be reached at (775) 726-8024 or activitiesdirector@gcdmc.org.

A mailbox has also been put in the long-term facility at the hospital, and people can mail in Christmas cards, artwork or a letter to the residents, and Smith can read them to the residents that require assistance.

Additionally, Lincoln County has 120 Meals on Wheels recipients. The community is invited to send in artwork, Christmas cards or a letter to Lincoln County Human Services, which will add those things to the Meals on Wheels deliveries. Human Services is located at 1005 Main Street in Panaca. Their mailing address is PO Box 508, Panaca, NV, 89042. Their phone number is (775) 962-8084

Loving Care Animal Society Toy Drive

Loving Care Animal Society is holding a toy drive from Dec. 9 to Dec. 20. You can donate a new, unwrapped toy to the following drop locations:

Knotty Pine – Caliente

Y Service Station – Panaca

Tillie’s – Pioche

Loving Care Thrift Store – Panaca

Questions? Call (775) 728-4109.

Toys for Tots

The school district announced the deadline for donating to Toys for Tots is Dec. 17. If you would like to participate in this program, you may donate a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy at one of the donation boxes located at Great Basin Foods, Desert Salon & Boutique, Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS), Pahranagat Valley Elementary School (PVES) or the Little A’Le’Inn. Due to current health concerns, if you would like to drop off at PVHS or PVES, please send the toy with your student as the number of people that enter the schools is being limited.

Local Career Resources

The Lincoln County Workforce currently still has openings for youth ages 18-25 to enroll for opportunities in work experience, training and help getting diplomas. The program places local young people with local businesses and covers 100 percent of the participants’ pay. There are also openings for the adult program (26+) for opportunities with local businesses hiring through an on the job training program, which provides 50 percent reimbursement to participating businesses. The program is inviting local businesses to participate as well.

Please contact Heather Bailey for details at (435) 669-3466, (775) 726-3800 or hbailey.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

https://nvworkforceconnections.org/?fund-partner=lincoln-county-adult-workforce

Drive-up COVID testing

Community health nurse Nicole Rowe is conducting free drive-up COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Call (775) 962-8086 for more information.

Help for Those Struggling With Narcotics

As we enter the holiday, the Nevada OD2A Program wants to make people aware of the risks, and also of the resources available for Nevada residents with substance abuse needs. All of the resources listed below are available to help.

You can also reach out to the Crisis Support Services of Nevada

Call: 1-800-273-8255

Text: CARE to 839863

Those caring for someone with substance abuse issues can reach out to the NAMI Peer Support Warmline at (775) 241-4212.

The National Drug Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-844-289-0879

Senior Services Through AARP of Nevada

AARP of Nevada provides a variety of socially distanced events for seniors. This includes “Spill the Tea,” which provides an opportunity to come together (virtually), have a friendly discussion on important topics and leave feeling connected! This month’s discussion will be on how to combat stress and find peace during the holiday season, even if it looks a bit different from last year.

The event will be held Dec. 18. There will be a clinical social worker in attendance to facilitate the program. To sign up, call (702) 938-3234 or follow the link below.

https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/659778af-da64-4347-a798-483ffca9026c

Please Take This Survey Focused on Job Creation

The Nevada Office of Economic Development is seeking responses from the community as part of its job creation efforts. The survey offers an opportunity to let Nevada officials know how COVID has affected your work situation. Please visit https://www.nevadalaborsurvey.com/resources to take the survey.

Meal Delivery for Seniors

Helping Hands of Las Vegas is providing nutritious meals for seniors. These 15 frozen and 15 shelf-stable meals are delivered right to the doorstep of those 60 or older. So if you’re a senior or you know someone that would be interested in this program, call Lindsey Espinosa at (702) 633-7264 ext. 2350 or email Lindsey.espinosa@hhovv.org.

Helping Those with Dementia and Their Families

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health has several events available for seniors, those dealing with dementia and their families. The classes are all free and online. A calendar of events and registration info is available at https://events.clevelandclinic.org/?filterKeywords=lvnv&months=12.

The Cleveland Clinic also offers training for those providing health care to dementia patients. For more information on these programs, call (702) 483-7052.

Helping Seniors Stay Connected

Nevada Ensures Support Together (NEST) is helping seniors stay connected during this time of social distancing. The program offers one-to-one calls and peer social groups are available. This is a great way to make connections, and it’s easy to join. Just call 211 from any phone and ask about “Nevada CAN Social Support” or fill out the survey linked below.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers

Research studies show a high rate of depression and anxiety among caregivers because they often feel powerless over the circumstances and events in their lives. These feelings significantly impact their overall physical and emotional health and well-being.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an evidence-based program designed to counteract negative feelings and positively impact the health of a diverse caregiving population including adult children of aging parents, spouses/partners and caregivers at differing stages in their caregiving roles, living situations, financial means and educational backgrounds.

This class meets once a week for six consecutive weeks and helps caregivers learn self-care behaviors, how to manage emotions, increase self-efficacy and find community resources.

Topics Include:

• Taking Care of You

• Communicating in Challenging Situations

• Identifying and Reducing Personal Stress

• Learning From Our Emotions

• Communicating Feelings, Needs and Concerns

• Mastering Caregiving Decisions

The program will run Tuesdays, Jan. 5 – Feb. 9, 2021, with daytime and evening sessions available. To enroll in this free program, call (702) 271-9563 or email LouRuvoSocialServ@ccf.org.

Social Support for Veterans

A new social support program, Heroes for Heroes, is aimed at serving Nevada’s Veterans. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services has teamed up with the NEST Collaborative to provide internet and phone-based social support during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Reliable volunteers are waiting to assist or connect with veterans in the community that are looking to form a new friendship virtually through phone calls or video chats.

Would you like to volunteer? Volunteer Application: https://www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?AP=1684624267&OR=1

Know someone who may be interested? Participant Intake Form: https://veterans.nv.gov/heroes-for-heroes-participant-form/

To learn more, visit the Heroes for Heroes website page at https://veterans.nv.gov/heroes-for-heroes-program/.

Nevada Among States on Drug Overdose Red Alert

The National Drug HelpLine has placed 28 states on red alert for increased risk of death from overdose and other drugs. Western states placed on the red flag list include Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. This alert includes information on studies on COVID-19 and addiction, recommendations from the American Medical Association, recommendations for harm-reduction organizations and opioid abuse and COVID risks.

The Drug Helpline cited a number of factors contributing to the risk overdose fatalities, including reduced access to treatment programs and emergency departments, lost health-care capacities due to staff falling sick, increased socioeconomic stress and increased risk of suicide, particularly in individuals addicted to opioids.

Entering the holiday season, the Nevada OD2A Program wants to make the community aware of this heightened risk.

Nevada Opioid Response Website Naloxone Finder

Crisis Support Services of Nevada:

https://cssnv.org/

Call: 1-800-273-8255

Text: CARE to 839863

NAMI Peer Support Warmline

(775) 241-4212

Treatment Connections – Treatment Finder – National Drug Helpline

1-844-289-0879

These community resources and information are provided by the Lincoln County Coalition. The coalition facilitates communication and coordination between community leaders and stakeholders to help residents live healthy, safe and productive lives with a special focus on the prevention and reduction of youth substance abuse. To get involved, email contact@lccoalition.org.