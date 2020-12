This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente City Council met Dec. 3. The Lincoln County Power District’s bimonthly report, along with any updates on local projects, was tabled and placed on the agenda for the Dec. 17 meeting. At Councilman Tommy Rowe’s suggestion, the wording “and other duties as assigned” was added to the job descriptions for deputy city clerk, […]