Four weeks remain to purchase marketplace health insurance for 2021

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), reminds Nevadans that Open Enrollment for a comprehensive, Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliant health plan for 2021 ends on Jan. 15, 2021. While most of the country’s health insurance marketplaces closed at midnight Dec. 15, Nevadans have another four weeks to get covered.

Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits).

All plans offered through the Exchange cover the ten essential health benefits including pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment. Consumers should know they must enroll in a plan by Dec. 31, 2020 to have their coverage effective on Jan. 1, 2021. Anyone who enrolls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1, 2021.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who don’t have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.To learn more or enroll, visit www.NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.