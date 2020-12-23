North Las Vegas family searching for missing boy

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the North Las Vegas Police Department in Nevada are seeking the public’s help in finding this missing 14-year-old boy.

Alex Marshall disappeared from his family’s North Las Vegas home on November 4, 2020. His family is extremely worried as he has been missing for over 1 month and may be in need of medical attention.

Courtesy Photo –

Alex Marshall, 14, has been missing since Nov. 4. If anyone has information about this missing person, please contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.

“I’m concerned about his welfare and I’m hoping we find him safely,” says Cocicia Vazquez, Alex’s mother. “I just want him home safe. Please call NCMEC or the police if you know something and let us know.”

All the below are of Alex Marshall. He is 5’0 tall, weighs 160lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

