Thanks to the generosity of people throughout Lincoln County, the Caliente Community United Methodist Church has still been able to gift people with Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets this year, continuing a beloved annual tradition. These baskets are delivered to families in Pioche, Panaca and Caliente. The church is grateful to students from Lincoln County High […]