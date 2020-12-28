Estate Planning in 2021

It would be appropriate to state that 2020 has been a difficult year. Although we can be grateful that we are not in a world war and that we are not confronting a disease with no hope of a vaccine, it is safe to say 2020 was difficult.

As we hope to get beyond the memories of 2020, and welcome a New Year, many people will make plans and New Year’s resolutions.

You may want to make and keep a resolution to update or get an estate plan.

As an estate planning attorney for over twenty years, I have prepared thousands of estate plans. Some for young couples with minor children, others for older individuals with adult children or single individuals with no children.

In every case, an updated estate plan provides peace.

Peace comes in knowing you have done everything you can to help ease the often strenuous, financial and emotional circumstances related to death.

I emphasize updated estate plan, because very often a plan that may have been perfect for you and your family five or ten years ago, may not now be adequate.

Although you cannot remove all the emotional stress and burdens that come when someone dies, you can help eliminate much of it. I have told many clients upon the completion of their estate plan, “You have done all you can to help make things easier for those your love.”

So, as this New Year begins, review your New Year’s resolutions. You may want to add one that can bring peace to you and great benefit to those you love.

Jeffery J. McKenna is a local attorney serving clients in Nevada, Arizona and Utah. He can be reached at (435) 628-1711 or jmckenna@barney-mckenna.com.