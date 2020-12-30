Help needed in locating missing teenager

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Utah are seeking the public’s help in finding this missing 17-year-old boy.

Michael Cornwell vanished from Salt Lake City, Utah on February 1, 2020. Investigators now have reason to believe the boy could be in the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Michael is 5’7 tall and weighs 125lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He might use the alias last name Holfeltz.

If anyone has information about Michael Cornwell, you are urged to contact the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 1-801-743-7000, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.