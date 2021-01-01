After a 6-week battle with COVID 19, Charles Marvin Herring passed away at age 80 in a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital on Sunday December 27, 2020. A resident of Alamo, Nevada, our loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather leaves behind a large posterity and extended family who will greatly miss him.

Marvin was born on November 5, 1940 in Tucson, AZ to parents Glendon Herring and Margaret Tanner. His family moved around a lot in his early years, living in California, Washington, Oregon and Utah before moving to Overton, NV. This was his most stable home where he made friends and memories he would cherish for the rest of his life. When asked where he was from, he would always say Moapa Valley. Sadly, when his parents divorced, he moved to San Diego, CA to live with his father and attend his senior year of high school. Marvin has loved being included in and attending the MVHS Class of 1959 reunions even though he didn’t graduate with them.

Following graduation, Marvin enlisted in the Navy, serving in San Diego and Memphis, TN, where he trained in aviation electronics. His time in the Navy was spent in the air not on a ship. While in Memphis he met Linda Summers, whom he married while on leave in 1960 at the Al Harris home in Overton. During their 16 yrs. together, Marvin and Linda became the parents 3 daughters, Sherrie Fay, Cynthia Lynn and Michelle Renae.

After Navy service, they made their home in Memphis where he worked building tires at Firestone. Marvin later moved to Las Vegas, NV where he was accepted into the Operating Engineers apprenticeship program. This began his 30-yr career as a heavy equipment operator, a member of I.U.O.E. Local 12 until he retired in 2000.

Following the end of his marriage to Linda, Marvin married Dana Stewart Perkins in 1977 at the home of her parents Dan and Enid Stewart in Alamo, NV. She was the mother of 3 children, Alicia, Rex Marion and Jamie; then, together adding a son, Cade Marvin, made a grand total of 7 children. Marvin and Dana resided in Las Vegas until moving to Alamo in late 1991. There he divided his time between helping on Dan’s farm and continuing to work as an operator in Las Vegas.

As members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints they were sealed in the Las Vegas Temple on their 17th wedding anniversary. They enjoyed serving together as Cub Scout leaders while in Las Vegas and later as temple workers there. Twice they were called as service missionaries to Camp Kolob near Zion Nat’l Park in Utah. They loved meeting the youth and their leaders, creating friendships with their fellow missionaries, and for Marvin, especially, using a lifetime of acquired skills to be of service.

Throughout the years he enjoyed death-defying (according to his children) sand dune trips where he loved entering his truck in hill climbs and racing, boating trips to Lake Mead where he taught his kids to ski, camping and hunting, fishing his favorite streams, riding his ATV’s in the desert hills, and playing board games and cards. His real passion, though, was hunting, never missing an opportunity to pass along his knowledge and skills to his children and grandchildren and was their favorite hunting partner. He and Dana spent weeks at a time at their beloved deer camp even when he didn’t have a tag himself.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father Glendon Herring, mother Margaret Tanner Herring Perkins, stepfather John Perkins, brother Terry Herring and daughter Michelle Renae Herring. He is survived by his loving wife Dana, 6 children: Sherrie Barker (Kenny), Cindy Minick (Mike), Alicia Russo (Jim), Rex Perkins (Amy), Jamie Ashby (Brandon) and Cade Herring (Donica); sisters Pat Davis (William) and Kathy Womack; brothers Bill Herring (Mona), Jim and Mike Perkins; as well as 27 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren (with 3 more on the way!) He also leaves behind a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins and one surviving aunt, Lenore Kimble.Services are tentatively scheduled to be held Saturday January 9, 2021 at the home of Kyle and Kenzie Mulliner in Alamo, NV at noon. Due to COVID restrictions and out of an abundance of caution for our friends and family, his service will be for family only. It will be broadcast for all those who can’t attend (http://alamoward.com/broadcast). For those attending, please wear a mask and observe COVID protocols.