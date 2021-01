This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

With the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in Lincoln County, large gatherings have been temporarily suspended to lessen the spread of the virus. Sadly, the traditional Christmas Eve program in Panaca had to be canceled. For as long as anyone can remember, the first and second Panaca wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day […]