Toys for Tots local director grateful for community support

This past week, leading up to the most wonderful time of the year, Toys for Tots was able to distribute toys to the youth of our county thanks to help from local businesses and community members. Ron Hibble, the manager of the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots in Lincoln County, was happy to see how much the people of Lincoln County gave of their time and assets.

As toys came in from companies and organizations ranging from Alamo to Pioche, the Marine Corps brought in three trucks full of goodies for the less-fortunate members of our community to enjoy at the end of a difficult year. The toys were gathered at Bahbee’s Barn, located between Panaca and Caliente, and parents and children were allowed to come pick up presents.

Kevin and Rhea Roberts, the owners of Bahbee’s Barn, were kind enough to donate the venue for the gathering of the toys, and have committed to doing the same thing next year.

As for leftover toys, Toys for Tots gives them away to law enforcement organizations. These toys are then put in the hands of children in the officers’ care to provide comfort.

Toys for Tots was originally founded in 1947, and was recognized as a not-for-profit charity in 1991. Major Bill Hendricks and his wife Diane came up with the idea when they could not find an organization that supported children in need of toys. So began a long history of helping children in need, which included help from Walt Disney himself, who designed the first Toys for Tots poster, and whose design for a three-car toy train became the organization’s logo.