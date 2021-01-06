School district awards corrections

A few corrections and follow-ups on awards announced at the Dec. 18 school board meeting.

Teri Lee was awarded Secretary of the Year.

The Sherrif’s award was titled Friend of K-12 Public Education.

Carol Hansen was nominated by the district for New School Board Member of the Year. She didn’t win that at the state level, but she was also nominated by White Pine School District for “Director of the Year” and did win that at the state level.

Hansen, as well as Pete Peterson, will receive trophies at the meeting in March from The Nevada Association of School Boards.