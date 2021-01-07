Nevada 211 launches youth resource-finder app

LAS VEGAS — Nevada 211, an accredited agency overseen by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and powered by Money Management International (MMI), announced the release of a new app for youth, available in the App Store and Google Play. The new app follows the introduction of the Nevada 211 app launched earlier this year, and compliments the 211 helpline and Nevada211.org.

“In light of the ongoing challenges and stressors created by COVID-19, it is important that we provide a free, user-friendly tool for youth to find resources from anywhere in the state,” said Lisa Martin, Nevada 211 Director at MMI. “It’s now easier than ever for young people to connect with organizations providing local assistance to meet their needs, including food, support groups, youth activities, crisis hotlines, employment, and more.”

Use the Nevada 211 Youth app to:

Search local community resources based on zip code or geo-location

Find program information, including eligibility and fees (if applicable)

Connect to a Nevada 211 Call Specialist by phone or text

Nevada 211 strives to empower all Nevadans to achieve optimal self-sufficiency, health, and well-being. Since 2006, millions of people have found help by dialing 211, texting 898211, visiting Nevada211.org, or downloading the Nevada 211 app. Through these channels, individuals and families connect with vetted health and human service resources.

MMI has operated the Nevada 211 call center since 2015, serving nearly 600,000 callers pursuant to a contract with the state of Nevada. Nevada law requires maintenance of a statewide information and referral system. Administration and oversight of Nevada 211 is the responsibility of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services under Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 232.359.