Nevada to convene “Clean Cars Nevada” virtual listening session

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) announced plans to convene a virtual listening session on Clean Cars Nevada, an initiative looking to provide Nevadans with more choices for low and zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks offered at dealerships across the state beginning in 2024.

The virtual listening session will be held on Jan 14 at 10 a.m.

During the listening session, NDEP will provide an overview of the low emission vehicle and zero-emission vehicle programs that are being considered. The session will then provide Nevada residents, stakeholders, and all who have an interest in this undertaking with opportunities to provide public comment and share their input to help shape the proposed Clean Cars Nevada regulation. Public comments can also be submitted before, during, and after the listening session via email: cleancarsnevada@ndep.nv.gov.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the Clean Cars Nevada initiative in June 2020. While the initiative aims to reduce pollution through providing cleaner, more efficient transportation options, the proposed new regulations will not require anyone to give up their current vehicle or choose one that does not work for their lifestyle or business needs, NDEP stated.

The listening session is part of a public information effort that will continue throughout the year.Additional information and details on how to participate will be posted online at ndep.nv.gov/air/clean-cars-nevada.