This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

County emergency manager Eric Holt reported at the county commission meeting Jan. 4, the county is waiting to get more shipments of first and second vaccine doses. He also said he has learned a number of scientists are thinking it might be wise to stretch the second dose out and give more first-dose shots. Some […]