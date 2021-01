This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An unusual event occurred at the opening of the Lincoln County Commission meeting Jan. 4. Normally, an opening invocation is given by one of the commission members. However, this time, by his own request, Hindu mantra and statesman Rajan Zed, of Reno, offered the invocation. He recited it over the telephone speaker system. Speaking in […]