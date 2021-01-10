Dorothy Fruend, 82, passed away on January 4, 2021 in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by family. She was born January 25, 1938 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Alfonso Hernandez and Aurora Perea. Dorothy grew up in Albuquerque and married her sweetheart Paul Fruend on November 10th, 1955.

Our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma Dorothy was pure love, and her love was unconditional. She was a giver, and always said she wasn’t happy unless she was giving to others. She was the ultimate example of love, generosity, and kindness. She gave of herself to everyone and didn’t hold back. Whether it was direct family members, friends, acquaintances, complete strangers, the homeless, or the drunk, she gave freely of her time, money, and her gifts. We have seen her buy socks, or even cigarettes to give to those in need, she always said it didn’t matter what it was, if that’s what the person needed, she would give it happily and without judgement. Our mom loved to decorate, and she was very good at it. She saw beauty in everything and loved anything sparkly or shiny. She had a rare ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. Mom was the best cook. Some of our favorites of her dishes were enchiladas, beans, tacos, green chili, and fried potatoes. She taught us all to see beauty all around us, to love deeply, give of ourselves, have a tender heart and not be afraid to cry, and to pray.

Dorothy is survived by her husband Paul Fruend, siblings Edward Hernandez (Rosalie Hernandez) Albuquerque, NM, Bernie Hernandez (Dolores Hernandez) Sacramento, CA, Lorie Smith (Gary Smith) Albuquerque, NM, Tony Jr Perea Albuquerque, NM, children Ted F Fruend,

St. George, UT, Laura Price (Dan Price), Cedar City, UT, Edward A Fruend (Dana Lee Fruend) Eureka, NV, Leigh Ann Chouquer (Paul Peterman) Las Vegas, NV, Kenneth D Fruend (Anna Fruend) Las Vegas, NV, thirteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Aurora and Tony Perea, and Alfonso and Rosalie Hernandez, Albuquerque, NM, and her sister Helen Brown Rivera, Albuquerque, NM. Services will be held Saturday January 9th, 2021. Family Rosary at 10am, and graveside service at 11am at the Conoway Veterans Memorial Park in Caliente, NV under the direction of

Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.